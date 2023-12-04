Utah Valley puts home win streak on the line against Weber State

Weber State Wildcats (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3, 1-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Weber State Wildcats (4-2) at Utah Valley Wolverines (5-3, 1-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Wolverines face Weber State.

The Wolverines are 3-0 in home games. Utah Valley is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 1-0 in road games. Weber State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

Utah Valley’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Utah Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Utah Valley.

Steven Verplancken Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 12.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Dillon Jones is averaging 22 points and 11 rebounds for Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.