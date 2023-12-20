Utah Valley hosts Liberty after Yates’ 23-point showing

Liberty Flames (9-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5, 1-1 WAC) Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames…

Liberty Flames (9-3) at Utah Valley Wolverines (6-5, 1-1 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -5.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Zander Yates scored 23 points in Liberty’s 99-26 win over the Saint Andrews (NC) Knights.

The Wolverines are 4-0 on their home court. Utah Valley scores 68.5 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Flames are 0-1 on the road. Liberty scores 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 20.1 points per game.

Utah Valley makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Liberty has shot at a 48.1% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Utah Valley have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Toolson is shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 11 points. Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Utah Valley.

Colin Porter is averaging 9.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Flames. Kyle Rode is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 67.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.