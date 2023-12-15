Utah Valley faces Utah on 3-game road skid

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Utes (7-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Utes (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley hits the road against Utah looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Utes are 5-0 on their home court. Utah averages 80.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Wolverines are 1-3 in road games. Utah Valley has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Utah scores 80.7 points, 14.3 more per game than the 66.4 Utah Valley allows. Utah Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Utah gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.0 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 14.6 points for Utah.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is averaging 13.6 points for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 11 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

