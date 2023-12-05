Utah Tech visits Washington and Cal Baptist

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (6-1, 1-0 WAC)

Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Scotty Washington scored 21 points in Cal Baptist’s 91-66 win against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Lancers have gone 5-1 at home. Cal Baptist is sixth in the WAC scoring 72.9 points while shooting 43.1% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 1-0 against conference opponents. Utah Tech allows 73.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.1 points per game.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Utah Tech allows to opponents. Utah Tech has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Cal Baptist have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 37.6% and averaging 16.3 points for the Lancers. Brantly Stevenson is averaging 11.1 points for Cal Baptist.

Tanner Christensen is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 7.4 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 11.4 points for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.