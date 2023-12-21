Utah Tech visits Colorado after Simpson’s 21-point showing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6, 2-0 WAC) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6, 2-0 WAC) at Colorado Buffaloes (8-2)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffaloes -24; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the Utah Tech Trailblazers after KJ Simpson scored 21 points in Colorado’s 90-68 victory against the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Buffaloes have gone 6-0 at home. Colorado averages 85.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Trailblazers are 3-4 in road games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC giving up 73.0 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

Colorado scores 85.0 points, 12.0 more per game than the 73.0 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Colorado allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Simpson is shooting 57.8% and averaging 19.6 points for Colorado.

Noa Gonsalves averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen is shooting 57.1% and averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.