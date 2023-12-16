Utah Tech Trailblazers to host the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks on Saturday

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5, 2-0 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5, 2-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trailblazers -4; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces Utah Tech for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-1 in home games. Utah Tech ranks eighth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.4 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 1-3 away from home. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League shooting 29.9% from 3-point range.

Utah Tech is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 74.9 points per game, 2.5 more than the 72.4 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tanner Christensen is scoring 12.8 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Trailblazers. Beon Riley is averaging 11.1 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 48.6% for Utah Tech.

B.J. Omot is averaging 15.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

