Utah Tech Trailblazers play the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks in non-conference action

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (7-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5, 2-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech and North Dakota meet in non-conference action.

The Trailblazers are 1-1 in home games. Utah Tech ranks sixth in the WAC with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 5.7.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-3 on the road. North Dakota ranks eighth in the Summit League with 12.4 assists per game led by Eli King averaging 2.3.

Utah Tech is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 74.9 points per game, 2.5 more than the 72.4 Utah Tech gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christensen is shooting 57.0% and averaging 12.8 points for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 10.5 points for Utah Tech.

King is averaging 6.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

