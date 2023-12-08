Utah Tech hosts Denker and Idaho

Idaho Vandals (5-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3, 2-0 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Idaho…

Idaho Vandals (5-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-3, 2-0 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho faces the Utah Tech Trailblazers after Quinn Denker scored 22 points in Idaho’s 83-53 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-0 at home. Utah Tech has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Vandals have gone 0-2 away from home. Idaho ranks fifth in the Big Sky with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Mims averaging 4.9.

Utah Tech averages 70.3 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 67.3 Idaho allows. Idaho has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Utah Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beon Riley is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Trailblazers. Noa Gonsalves is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers for Utah Tech.

Denker is averaging 11.4 points for the Vandals. D’Angelo Minnis is averaging 10.7 points and 3.4 assists for Idaho.

