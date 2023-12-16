Utah takes home win streak into matchup with Utah Valley

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Utes (7-2) Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (6-4, 1-1 WAC) at Utah Utes (7-2)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -17.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Utah Valley looking to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Utes are 5-0 in home games. Utah is 6-2 against opponents over .500.

The Wolverines are 1-3 on the road. Utah Valley has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Utah averages 80.7 points, 14.3 more per game than the 66.4 Utah Valley gives up. Utah Valley averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 14.6 points. Branden Carlson is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.0 points for Utah.

Caleb Stone-Carrawell is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Wolverines. Tanner Toolson is averaging 11.0 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

