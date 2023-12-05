Utah State puts home win streak on the line against San Diego

San Diego Toreros (6-3) at Utah State Aggies (7-1) Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts…

San Diego Toreros (6-3) at Utah State Aggies (7-1)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts San Diego looking to extend its four-game home winning streak.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. Utah State is second in the MWC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 2.8.

The Toreros have gone 0-2 away from home. San Diego ranks sixth in the WCC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Patton Jr. averaging 4.4.

Utah State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Brown II is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 10 points and 7.9 assists. Osobor is shooting 63.5% and averaging 20.5 points for Utah State.

Wayne McKinney III is averaging 13.3 points for the Toreros. Deuce Turner is averaging 12.9 points for San Diego.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

