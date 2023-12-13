Utah State plays Santa Clara, seeks 4th straight road win

Utah State Aggies (9-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Utah State Aggies (9-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-3)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State visits Santa Clara aiming to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Broncos are 5-0 on their home court. Santa Clara is third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 40.3 rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. leads the Broncos with 6.2 boards.

The Aggies have gone 1-1 away from home. Utah State is second in the MWC with 19.3 assists per game led by Darius Brown II averaging 8.0.

Santa Clara averages 78.9 points, 13.5 more per game than the 65.4 Utah State gives up. Utah State has shot at a 53.2% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marshall averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 48.6% from beyond the arc. Adama Bal is shooting 47.5% and averaging 14.6 points for Santa Clara.

Great Osobor is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 12.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for Utah State.

