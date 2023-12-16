Utah State hosts San Francisco after Martinez’s 28-point showing

San Francisco Dons (8-3) at Utah State Aggies (10-1) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2;…

San Francisco Dons (8-3) at Utah State Aggies (10-1)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -2; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State faces the San Francisco Dons after Ian Martinez scored 28 points in Utah State’s 84-82 win against the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Aggies have gone 5-0 at home. Utah State is fifth in college basketball with 45.1 points in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 13.6.

The Dons are 1-2 on the road. San Francisco ranks sixth in the WCC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Utah State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 18.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Mike Sharavjamts is averaging 10.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Dons. Marcus Williams is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 37.6 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Dons: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

