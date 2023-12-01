Utah State faces UC Irvine after Osobor’s 24-point showing

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at Utah State Aggies (6-1) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts…

UC Irvine Anteaters (6-2) at Utah State Aggies (6-1)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State hosts the UC Irvine Anteaters after Great Osobor scored 24 points in Utah State’s 81-76 victory against the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Aggies have gone 2-0 in home games. Utah State has a 6-1 record against teams over .500.

The Anteaters are 1-2 on the road. UC Irvine ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dean Keeler averaging 1.8.

Utah State makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.6 percentage points higher than UC Irvine has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). UC Irvine averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Utah State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is shooting 64.0% and averaging 21.0 points for the Aggies. Darius Brown II is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Utah State.

Justin Hohn is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.8 points for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 11.1 points for UC Irvine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

