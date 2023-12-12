Utah State faces Santa Clara on 8-game win streak

Utah State Aggies (9-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-3) Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State…

Utah State Aggies (9-1) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-3)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State will try to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory against Santa Clara.

The Broncos are 5-0 in home games. Santa Clara ranks third in the WCC in rebounding averaging 40.3 rebounds. Carlos Marshall Jr. leads the Broncos with 6.2 boards.

The Aggies are 1-1 on the road. Utah State ranks second in the MWC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

Santa Clara averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.8 per game Utah State allows. Utah State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Broncos. Marshall is averaging 13.9 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 52.3% for Santa Clara.

Great Osobor is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Mason Falslev is averaging 12.8 points for Utah State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

