Utah State Aggies face the San Diego Toreros on 6-game win streak

San Diego Toreros (6-3) at Utah State Aggies (7-1)

Logan, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -18.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State comes into a matchup against San Diego as winners of six games in a row.

The Aggies have gone 3-0 at home. Utah State ranks ninth in college basketball with 18.9 assists per game. Darius Brown II leads the Aggies averaging 7.9.

The Toreros are 0-2 on the road. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Kevin Patton Jr. averaging 6.0.

Utah State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game San Diego allows. San Diego scores 6.1 more points per game (71.1) than Utah State gives up (65.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is shooting 63.5% and averaging 20.5 points for the Aggies. Brown is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers for Utah State.

Deuce Turner averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 29.5% from beyond the arc. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 13.3 points for San Diego.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

