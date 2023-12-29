Utah hosts Washington State after Jones’ 21-point showing

Washington State Cougars (9-2) at Utah Utes (9-2) Salt Lake City; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -8;…

Washington State Cougars (9-2) at Utah Utes (9-2)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Utes -8; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Utah Utes after Isaac Jones scored 21 points in Washington State’s 66-61 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Utes have gone 7-0 at home. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Keba Keita averaging 7.8.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Washington State is second in the Pac-12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Rueben Chinyelu averaging 2.5.

Utah averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Washington State allows. Washington State averages 8.9 more points per game (77.4) than Utah allows to opponents (68.5).

The Utes and Cougars square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah.

Andrej Jakimovski averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc. Jones is averaging 16.1 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.