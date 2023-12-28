Utah hosts Washington State after Jones’ 21-point outing

Washington State Cougars (9-2) at Utah Utes (9-2) Salt Lake City; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits…

Washington State Cougars (9-2) at Utah Utes (9-2)

Salt Lake City; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits the Utah Utes after Isaac Jones scored 21 points in Washington State’s 66-61 victory against the Boise State Broncos.

The Utes have gone 7-0 at home. Utah averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 12.1 points per game.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 9-2 with a 2-2 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Washington State ranks fourth in the Pac-12 scoring 38.9 points per game in the paint led by Jones averaging 10.2.

Utah averages 80.6 points, 18.1 more per game than the 62.5 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Utah allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Branden Carlson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the past 10 games for Utah.

Myles Rice is averaging 15.5 points and 1.9 steals for the Cougars. Jones is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 38.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cougars: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

