Utah hosts Southern Utah for out-of-conference matchup

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (2-5, 0-2 WAC) at Utah Utes (5-2)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Branden Carlson and the Utah Utes host Dominique Ford and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds in out-of-conference action.

The Utes are 3-0 in home games. Utah is fifth in the Pac-12 scoring 80.7 points while shooting 47.2% from the field.

The Thunderbirds are 0-4 on the road. Southern Utah averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Utah averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 74.3 points per game, 3.9 more than the 70.4 Utah allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlson is shooting 47.1% and averaging 17.3 points for the Utes. Gabe Madsen is averaging 13.6 points for Utah.

Zion Young is averaging 14.4 points for the Thunderbirds. Ford is averaging 13.9 points and 1.6 steals for Southern Utah.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.