Utah hosts Brooks and Washington

Washington Huskies (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at Utah Utes (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the Utah Utes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington’s 73-69 loss to the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Utes have gone 8-0 in home games. Utah has an 8-2 record against opponents over .500.

The Huskies have gone 0-1 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington averages 81.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Utah averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Washington gives up. Washington averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Utah allows.

The Utes and Huskies match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Madsen is shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Utes, while averaging 14.7 points and 1.5 steals. Branden Carlson is shooting 47.5% and averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

Brooks is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 81.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

