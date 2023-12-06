UT Rio Grande Valley visits Texas A&M-CC after Abdul-Hakim’s 23-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7, 0-2 WAC) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7, 0-2 WAC) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -4.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-75 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Islanders have gone 2-0 at home. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland in rebounding, averaging 38.0 boards. Garry Clark leads the Islanders with 7.9 rebounds.

The Vaqueros have gone 0-3 away from home. UT Rio Grande Valley is 1-6 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-CC scores 76.7 points per game, 3.0 fewer points than the 79.7 UT Rio Grande Valley allows. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 73.4 points per game, 4.8 more than the 68.6 Texas A&M-CC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, while averaging 6.6 points. Dian Wright-Forde is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.1 points for Texas A&M-CC.

Elijah Elliott is averaging 15.7 points and 2.4 steals for the Vaqueros. Abdul-Hakim is averaging 11.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and four assists for UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

