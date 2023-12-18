UT Rio Grande Valley visits Chicago State after Cardet’s 28-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8, 0-2 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-9) Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-8, 0-2 WAC) at Chicago State Cougars (5-9)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 28 points in Chicago State’s 63-62 win against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Cougars are 1-5 in home games. Chicago State is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

The Vaqueros are 1-3 in road games. UT Rio Grande Valley is second in the WAC scoring 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Elliott averaging 12.0.

Chicago State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 73.9 points per game, 2.8 more than the 71.1 Chicago State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cardet averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Jahsean Corbett is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.

Ahren Freeman is averaging 11.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Elliott is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

