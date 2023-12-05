UT Rio Grande Valley takes on Texas A&M-CC following Abdul-Hakim’s 23-point game

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7, 0-2 WAC) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4) Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-7, 0-2 WAC) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-4)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley plays the Texas A&M-CC Islanders after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 23 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 77-75 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Islanders have gone 2-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is the Southland leader with 38.0 rebounds per game led by Garry Clark averaging 7.9.

The Vaqueros are 0-3 on the road. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Texas A&M-CC’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UT Rio Grande Valley gives up. UT Rio Grande Valley has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-CC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc. Dian Wright-Forde is shooting 46.0% and averaging 11.1 points for Texas A&M-CC.

Elijah Elliott is averaging 15.7 points and 2.4 steals for the Vaqueros. Abdul-Hakim is averaging 11.7 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.