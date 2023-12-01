UT Rio Grande Valley plays Tarleton State after Abdul-Hakim’s 21-point outing

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC) Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-6, 0-1 WAC) at Tarleton State Texans (5-2, 1-0 WAC)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Rio Grande Valley visits the Tarleton State Texans after Hasan Abdul-Hakim scored 21 points in UT Rio Grande Valley’s 79-69 loss to the Grand Canyon Antelopes.

The Texans are 1-0 on their home court. Tarleton State is sixth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 32.3 rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy leads the Texans with 7.6 boards.

The Vaqueros are 0-1 in WAC play. UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Tarleton State is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% UT Rio Grande Valley allows to opponents. UT Rio Grande Valley averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Tarleton State gives up.

The Texans and Vaqueros match up Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakorie Smith is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Texans. Devon Barnes is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Tarleton State.

Elijah Elliott is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Vaqueros. Abdul-Hakim is averaging 10.3 points for UT Rio Grande Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.