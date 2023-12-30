UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Incarnate Word following Hammons’ 23-point game

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vaqueros -3.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Josiah Hammons scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 67-66 victory against the UIC Flames.

The Vaqueros are 2-2 in home games. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the WAC with 13.5 assists per game led by Hasan Abdul-Hakim averaging 3.5.

The Cardinals have gone 2-5 away from home. Incarnate Word is sixth in the Southland with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Sky Wicks averaging 6.3.

UT Rio Grande Valley is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 44.0% Incarnate Word allows to opponents. Incarnate Word averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UT Rio Grande Valley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abdul-Hakim is averaging 13.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Vaqueros. Elijah Elliott is averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the past 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Wicks is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cardinals. Hammons is averaging 15.4 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.