UT Rio Grande Valley hosts Hammons and Incarnate Word

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC)

Edinburg, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros after Josiah Hammons scored 23 points in Incarnate Word’s 67-66 victory over the UIC Flames.

The Vaqueros are 2-2 on their home court. UT Rio Grande Valley is sixth in the WAC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Cardinals have gone 2-5 away from home. Incarnate Word gives up 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word’s 43.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than UT Rio Grande Valley has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Daylen Williams is averaging 8.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Vaqueros. Elijah Elliott is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for UT Rio Grande Valley.

Hammons is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, while averaging 14.4 points. Sky Wicks is averaging 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vaqueros: 2-8, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.