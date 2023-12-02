UT Martin visits McNeese following Wells’ 36-point showing

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) at McNeese Cowboys (6-2) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5;…

UT Martin Skyhawks (5-3) at McNeese Cowboys (6-2)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after Shahada Wells scored 36 points in McNeese’s 81-60 win against the UAB Blazers.

The Cowboys are 3-0 in home games. McNeese leads the Southland averaging 44.5 points in the paint. Wells leads the Cowboys with 14.0.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-2 away from home. UT Martin is 1-0 in one-possession games.

McNeese averages 79.9 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 82.4 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin scores 26.2 more points per game (85.0) than McNeese allows (58.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Wells is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Antavion Collum is averaging 12.0 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 52.9% for McNeese.

Jordan Sears is averaging 20.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 17.0 points for UT Martin.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.