UT Martin visits Davis and Tennessee Tech

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (8-6, 1-0 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (5-9, 0-1 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech takes on the UT Martin Skyhawks after Josiah Davis scored 20 points in Tennessee Tech’s 81-75 loss to the Little Rock Trojans.

The Golden Eagles have gone 4-3 in home games. Tennessee Tech allows 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

The Skyhawks have gone 1-0 against OVC opponents. UT Martin is 3-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

Tennessee Tech’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 8.3 more points per game (85.5) than Tennessee Tech gives up to opponents (77.2).

The Golden Eagles and Skyhawks match up Saturday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayvis Harvey is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Early is averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Tennessee Tech.

Jacob Crews is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 17.5 points and 8.6 rebounds. Jordan Sears is shooting 43.7% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 42.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

