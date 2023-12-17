UT Martin faces Evansville following Crews’ 20-point outing

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (8-2, 1-1 MVC) Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UT…

UT Martin Skyhawks (6-5) at Evansville Purple Aces (8-2, 1-1 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces the Evansville Purple Aces after Jacob Crews scored 20 points in UT Martin’s 81-67 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Purple Aces have gone 4-0 at home. Evansville is second in the MVC with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Yacine Toumi averaging 4.5.

The Skyhawks are 2-4 on the road. UT Martin is fifth in the OVC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Issa Muhammad averaging 2.6.

Evansville scores 81.0 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 80.3 UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Evansville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Humrichous is scoring 16.9 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Purple Aces. Chuck Bailey III is averaging 9.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 44.4% for Evansville.

Jordan Sears is averaging 19.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Skyhawks. Crews is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

