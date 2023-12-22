UT Arlington visits North Texas after Jones’ 20-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5, 1-1 WAC) at North Texas Mean Green (5-5) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-5, 1-1 WAC) at North Texas Mean Green (5-5)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas hosts the UT Arlington Mavericks after Rubin Jones scored 20 points in North Texas’ 72-54 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Mean Green have gone 4-0 in home games. North Texas averages 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 7.4 points per game.

The Mavericks are 0-4 on the road. UT Arlington leads the WAC with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Shemar Wilson averaging 3.7.

North Texas is shooting 43.1% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 42.3% UT Arlington allows to opponents. UT Arlington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Edwards is shooting 40.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Mean Green. John Buggs III is averaging 6.2 points for North Texas.

Wilson is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 9.1 rebounds for the Mavericks. Kade Douglas is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.