UT Arlington visits No. 21 Texas following Hunter’s 23-point game

UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at Texas Longhorns (10-2)

Austin, Texas; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Texas takes on the UT Arlington Mavericks after Tyrese Hunter scored 23 points in Texas’ 72-37 win over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Longhorns have gone 8-0 at home. Texas is eighth in the Big 12 with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Dillon Mitchell averaging 7.3.

The Mavericks are 0-5 on the road. UT Arlington is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Texas’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.6 more points per game (73.1) than Texas gives up (64.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter is averaging 12.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Longhorns.

Shemar Wilson is averaging 13.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 77.6 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

