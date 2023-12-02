UT Arlington visits Grand Canyon following Grant-Foster’s 25-point performance

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC) Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UT Arlington Mavericks (4-3, 1-0 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (5-1, 1-0 WAC)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -11; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon faces the UT Arlington Mavericks after Tyon Grant-Foster scored 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 79-69 win over the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Antelopes are 3-0 in home games. Grand Canyon is fifth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Mavericks have gone 1-0 against WAC opponents. UT Arlington averages 18.4 assists per game to lead the WAC, paced by Makaih Williams with 4.1.

Grand Canyon makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than UT Arlington has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). UT Arlington has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant-Foster is scoring 22.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Antelopes. Rayshon Harrison is averaging 15.0 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.2% for Grand Canyon.

Kade Douglas averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, scoring 7.7 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Shemar Wilson is averaging 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for UT Arlington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

