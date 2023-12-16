UT Arlington takes on Air Force

Air Force Falcons (7-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4, 1-1 WAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Air Force Falcons (7-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4, 1-1 WAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 131

BOTTOM LINE: The Air Force Falcons and the UT Arlington Mavericks square off in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mavericks have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UT Arlington scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Falcons have a 7-3 record in non-conference games. Air Force averages 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

UT Arlington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 67.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 71.6 UT Arlington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.1 points for the Mavericks. Kade Douglas is averaging 7.0 points for UT Arlington.

Ethan Taylor is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Falcons. Beau Becker is averaging 15.1 points for Air Force.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

