UT Arlington plays Air Force

Air Force Falcons (7-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4, 1-1 WAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force Falcons (7-3) vs. UT Arlington Mavericks (5-4, 1-1 WAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks take on the Air Force Falcons in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Mavericks have a 4-3 record in non-conference games. UT Arlington averages 75.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Falcons have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Air Force leads the MWC giving up just 62.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.1% shooting.

UT Arlington averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Air Force gives up. Air Force averages 67.8 points per game, 3.8 fewer than the 71.6 UT Arlington allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kade Douglas is shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging seven points. Shemar Wilson is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.1 points for UT Arlington.

Ethan Taylor is shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Falcons, while averaging 18.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Beau Becker is averaging 15.1 points and 5.6 rebounds for Air Force.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.