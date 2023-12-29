USC visits Oregon State following Akanno’s 22-point game

USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12) Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

USC Trojans (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) at Oregon State Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12)

Corvallis, Oregon; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State hosts the USC Trojans after Dexter Akanno scored 22 points in Oregon State’s 69-62 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Beavers have gone 8-1 at home. Oregon State is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 0-1 in conference matchups. USC ranks ninth in the Pac-12 allowing 73.8 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

Oregon State’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game USC allows. USC scores 9.1 more points per game (78.2) than Oregon State allows to opponents (69.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Pope is averaging 16.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Beavers. Akanno is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Oregon State.

Boogie Ellis is shooting 43.6% and averaging 18.7 points for the Trojans. Kobe Johnson is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beavers: 6-4, averaging 68.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Trojans: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.