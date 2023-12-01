USC Trojans take on the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) vs. USC Trojans (5-2) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) vs. USC Trojans (5-2)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the USC Trojans square off in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Trojans have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. USC ranks fifth in the Pac-12 in team defense, allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 40.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga ranks eighth in the WCC shooting 30.9% from 3-point range.

USC makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (37.6%). Gonzaga has shot at a 49.6% rate from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of USC have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 48.0% from beyond the arc with 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, while averaging 21.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Isaiah Collier is shooting 53.9% and averaging 17.7 points for USC.

Anton Watson is shooting 65.1% and averaging 15.7 points for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 13.5 points for Gonzaga.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.