USC Trojans and the No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs square off in Las Vegas, Nevada

Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-1) vs. USC Trojans (5-2)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 11 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the USC Trojans meet at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Trojans have a 5-2 record in non-conference play. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 14.9 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 4.3.

The Bulldogs are 5-1 in non-conference play. Gonzaga ranks fifth in the WCC with 14.5 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 5.3.

USC averages 79.3 points, 14.6 more per game than the 64.7 Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is scoring 21.5 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Trojans. Collier is averaging 17.7 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 53.9% for USC.

Anton Watson is averaging 15.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 13.5 points for Gonzaga.

