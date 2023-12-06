UNT Dallas Trailblazers to visit UT Arlington Mavericks Wednesday

UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-2) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-4, 1-1 WAC)
Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks play the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.
The Mavericks are 4-1 in home games. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
UNT Dallas went 0-1 on the road and 0-1 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 12 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.