UNT Dallas Trailblazers to visit UT Arlington Mavericks Wednesday

UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-2) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-4, 1-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks play the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.

The Mavericks are 4-1 in home games. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNT Dallas went 0-1 on the road and 0-1 overall last season. The Trailblazers averaged 57.0 points per game last season, 11.0 from the free-throw line and 12 from 3-point range.

