UNT Dallas Trailblazers to face UT Arlington Mavericks on the road

The Associated Press

December 5, 2023, 3:41 AM

UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-2) at UT Arlington Mavericks (4-4, 1-1 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Arlington Mavericks host the UNT Dallas Trailblazers.

The Mavericks are 4-1 on their home court. UT Arlington has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UNT Dallas finished 0-1 overall with a 0-1 record on the road last season. The Trailblazers averaged 14.0 points off of turnovers, 15.0 second-chance points and bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

