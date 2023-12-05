UNLV visits Santos and Dayton

UNLV Rebels (3-3) at Dayton Flyers (6-2) Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the UNLV Rebels…

UNLV Rebels (3-3) at Dayton Flyers (6-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the UNLV Rebels after Nate Santos scored 26 points in Dayton’s 76-46 victory over the Grambling Tigers.

The Flyers have gone 3-0 in home games. Dayton has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 away from home. UNLV has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Dayton averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 7.8 per game UNLV gives up. UNLV averages 8.6 more points per game (72.7) than Dayton gives up to opponents (64.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Koby Brea is shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, while averaging 12.3 points. Daron Holmes is shooting 47.4% and averaging 15.5 points for Dayton.

Kalib Boone is averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and two blocks for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for UNLV.

