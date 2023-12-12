UNLV Rebels square off against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (8-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-4) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays…

Creighton Bluejays (8-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-4)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays and the UNLV Rebels meet at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UNLV is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Bluejays are 8-1 in non-conference play. Creighton is 6-1 against opponents over .500.

UNLV averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Webster averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc. Kalib Boone is shooting 67.3% and averaging 14.0 points for UNLV.

Baylor Scheierman is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 18.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and four assists. Trey Alexander is averaging 15.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists for Creighton.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.