UNLV Rebels square off against the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-3)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Loyola Marymount Lions and the UNLV Rebels meet at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. UNLV ranks fifth in the MWC with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Luis Rodriguez averaging 2.5.

The Lions are 5-4 in non-conference play. Loyola Marymount ranks eighth in the WCC scoring 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 5.3.

UNLV makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). Loyola Marymount averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UNLV gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rebels. Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for UNLV.

Dominick Harris is shooting 47.3% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.9 points. Justin Wright is averaging 11.2 points for Loyola Marymount.

