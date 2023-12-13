UNLV Rebels play the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays

Creighton Bluejays (8-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-4) Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -13.5; over/under is…

Creighton Bluejays (8-1) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-4)

Henderson, Nevada; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -13.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays and the UNLV Rebels square off at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels are 3-4 in non-conference play. UNLV has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bluejays are 8-1 in non-conference play. Creighton scores 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 23.4 points per game.

UNLV averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Creighton allows. Creighton has shot at a 51.3% clip from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points greater than the 48.8% shooting opponents of UNLV have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalib Boone is shooting 67.3% and averaging 14.0 points for the Rebels. Jackie Johnson III is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for UNLV.

Baylor Scheierman is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Bluejays. Trey Alexander is averaging 15.9 points for Creighton.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

