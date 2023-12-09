UNLV Rebels face the Loyola Marymount Lions

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-3) Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -2.5; over/under…

Loyola Marymount Lions (5-4) vs. UNLV Rebels (3-3)

Henderson, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UNLV Rebels take on the Loyola Marymount Lions in Henderson, Nevada.

The Rebels are 3-3 in non-conference play. UNLV ranks third in the MWC with 37.7 points per game in the paint led by Kalib Boone averaging 12.4.

The Lions have a 5-4 record against non-conference oppponents. Loyola Marymount is 2-3 against opponents over .500.

UNLV averages 72.7 points per game, 3.8 more points than the 68.9 Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (49.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Boone is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 12.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for UNLV.

Dominick Harris is averaging 13.9 points for the Lions. Justin Wright is averaging 11.2 points for Loyola Marymount.

