UNLV hosts Thomas and Hofstra

Hofstra Pride (7-4) at UNLV Rebels (4-5)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits the UNLV Rebels after Tyler Thomas scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 74-58 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans.

The Rebels are 2-1 in home games. UNLV ranks eighth in the MWC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hill averaging 2.3.

The Pride are 1-3 in road games. Hofstra averages 78.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.0 points per game.

UNLV makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Hofstra averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UNLV allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Rebels. Justin Webster is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for UNLV.

Tyler Thomas is scoring 22.9 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pride. Darlinstone Dubar is averaging 17.9 points and 6.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Hofstra.

