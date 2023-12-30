UNC Wilmington visits Arkansas after Mark’s 25-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -9.5; over/under…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (9-2) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Tramon Mark scored 25 points in Arkansas’ 83-73 victory against the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Razorbacks are 6-1 in home games. Arkansas is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.8 turnovers per game.

The Seahawks have gone 5-1 away from home. UNC Wilmington has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Arkansas’ average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Arkansas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark is averaging 16.9 points for the Razorbacks. Khalif Battle is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Trazarien White is scoring 19.3 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Seahawks. Shykeim Phillips is averaging 14.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

