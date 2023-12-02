UNC Wilmington faces No. 12 Kentucky following Phillips’ 20-point showing

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-1) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18; over/under…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (5-2) at Kentucky Wildcats (6-1)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Shykeim Phillips scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 74-66 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Wildcats have gone 6-0 at home. Kentucky averages 94.4 points while outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 2-1 away from home. UNC Wilmington is sixth in the CAA with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trazarien White averaging 4.0.

Kentucky scores 94.4 points, 21.8 more per game than the 72.6 UNC Wilmington allows. UNC Wilmington averages 10.6 more points per game (82.9) than Kentucky gives up to opponents (72.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Antonio Reeves is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 15.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% for Kentucky.

White is shooting 58.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Seahawks. Phillips is averaging 14.0 points for UNC Wilmington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

