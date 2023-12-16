UNC Wilmington defeats Georgia Southern 82-77

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips scored 20 points as UNC Wilmington beat Georgia Southern 82-77 on Saturday. Phillips had…

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Shykeim Phillips scored 20 points as UNC Wilmington beat Georgia Southern 82-77 on Saturday.

Phillips had seven rebounds and five assists for the Seahawks (8-2). Maleeck Harden-Hayes was 3 of 12 shooting, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 13 points. KJ Jenkins shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Tyren Moore finished with 30 points for the Eagles (0-11). Eren Banks added 15 points for Georgia Southern. In addition, Mannie Harris had 10 points.

