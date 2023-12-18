UNC Greensboro visits High Point after Langley’s 26-point outing

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) at High Point Panthers (8-4) High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (8-2) at High Point Panthers (8-4)

High Point, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on the High Point Panthers after Keyshaun Langley scored 26 points in UNC Greensboro’s 72-65 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Panthers are 5-0 on their home court. High Point is seventh in the Big South at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.6 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Spartans are 1-2 in road games. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in one-possession games.

High Point makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). UNC Greensboro scores 6.0 more points per game (78.6) than High Point allows to opponents (72.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Duke Miles is averaging 19.1 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for High Point.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 14.3 points for UNC Greensboro.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

