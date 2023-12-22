CHRISTMAS DAY 2023: What's open? What's closed? | Finding a Christmas Day meal | Holiday gift giving surprises | Make purchases with your credit card
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UNC Greensboro rolls to…

UNC Greensboro rolls to record-setting win over Virginia-Lynchburg

The Associated Press

December 22, 2023, 12:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Atwell scored 19 points and UNC Greensboro set several program records in a 135-57 victory over Virginia-Lynchburg on Thursday.

The 135 points was a new high for the Spartans (9-3), as were their 78-point margin of victory, 42-point halftime lead, 55 field goals and 68 rebounds.

Eight players reached double-figures in scoring, among them Domas Kauzonas with 18 points and Jalen Breath and Keyshaun Langley with 17 points each.

Marcus Brown scored 21 points for the Dragons.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up