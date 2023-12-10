UNC Greensboro hosts Elon following Simpkins’ 23-point game

Elon Phoenix (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1) Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -12;…

Elon Phoenix (5-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-1)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -12; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon takes on the UNC Greensboro Spartans after TK Simpkins scored 23 points in Elon’s 82-72 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Spartans have gone 3-0 in home games. UNC Greensboro is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Phoenix have gone 0-3 away from home. Elon is eighth in the CAA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 4.8.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.3% Elon allows to opponents. Elon has shot at a 48.5% clip from the field this season, 8.1 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikeal Brown-Jones is shooting 58.7% and averaging 18.9 points for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers for UNC Greensboro.

Simpkins is averaging 13.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Phoenix. Mackinnon is averaging 11.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for Elon.

